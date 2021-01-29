Thousands of houses in New Orleans now decorated like carnival floats for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS) – With Mardi Gras events canceled in New Orleans this year — residents had to come up with a new way to celebrate the carnival season.

So now, all around New Orleans — thousands of houses are being decorated like carnival floats.

Some residents say the “House Float Movement” started back in November when Mardi Gras was called off.

To just show how big this is — a Facebook group is making a map of houses being used as floats — and as of now — more than 5,000 people have signed up.