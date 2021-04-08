THROWBACK: 6 News hosts Masters tournament following 2020 postponement

LANSING, Michigan (WLNS)– Last year at the start of the pandemic, one of PGA Golf’s largest events “The Masters” got postponed. For golf fans everywhere, 6 News was here to help fill the void.

Stepping up were the intrepid golfers (and not-so golfers) of 6 News and 6 Sports.

They staged a one-hole, par 7, tourney that tested their skills as they worked their way through the empty halls of WLNS-TV 6.

Photojournalist Connor Wilton captured the magic of a tradition, well, actually there is no tradition. However, it was a lot of fun.

In honor of the tournament’s return to April this year, here’s a throwback to last year’s make-shift 6 News tournament.