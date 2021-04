6 News This Morning Anchor Kiyerra Lake

6 News This Morning Reporter Michael Thomas

Assistant Chief Photographer Connor Wilton

Assistant News Director Chris Pantaleo

Chief Meteorologist David Young

Digital Reporter Andrew Birkle

Meteorologist Diane Phillips

Photographer Kyle Warzybok

Producer Jordan Gulkis

Reporter Araceli Crescencio

Reporter Sarah Al-Shaikh

Reporter Ya-Marie Sesay

Sports Anchor Nick Mantas

Reporter Kalie Marantette

Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— Graduation season is upon us once again, and in honor of all the graduating seniors out there, 6 News and company decided to throw it back to when they were dressed in a cap and gown.

In the slideshow above check out the team who brings you the news 24/7, back in the day when they were young, and getting ready to join the workforce.