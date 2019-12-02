Toy givers “Pack A Plane” in Owosso

People “packed a plane” Friday in Owosso.

They gathered at “Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Cafe” at the airport in Owosso and they filled a single-prop plane with a bunch of presents.

“Toys for Tots is an amazing thing. Getting me all emotional… ((laughter),” said Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Café owner Lee Ann French. “Toys for Tots is a blessing for lots of families and Shiawassee County has a lot of families that are struggling and it’s a great thing to do, so it doesn’t surprise me that there are this many people here to support the kids.”

The toy drive, or should we say the “toy flight”, ended a just a few minutes ago.

Organizers say they collected about 220 toys, which more than filled the plane.

They are already talking about getting a bigger plane next year.