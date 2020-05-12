Twitter video adds humor to online meetings

One of the challenges, and there are many, of dealing with the quarantining brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is holding business meetings.

Online sessions have become a part of many people’s business day.

And that can create some challenges.

In the United Kingdom freelance sports announcer Andrew Cotter is becoming a social media star with his clever postings starring his two dogs, Mabel and Olive.

But now it is time for an online meeting, and a good laugh, with Cotter and his two canine sidekicks.