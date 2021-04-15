Two small dogs chase a bear out of their house

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS) – A bear got more than it bargained for when it wandered into a California home through an open door. It was chased off by a pair of pint-sized dogs.

Deedee Mueller says she left the doors open for her dogs while she was taking a nap.

Officials say, she woke up when her dogs quickly jumped out of the room and began barking loudly.

The bear crept into the kitchen when it was confronted by the dogs, who eventually chased him out of the house.

Animal experts believe that the bear was just two years old, which made it easier to be scared of other animals.