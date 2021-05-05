U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds $40,000 in cocaine inside shoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – A Georgia woman was caught trying to smuggle $40,000 worth of cocaine in multiple pairs of shoes through the Atlanta airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Officials say the 21-year-old woman was stopped after she arrived on a flight from Jamaica.

Her bags were inspected, and seven pairs of shoes were found to have a powdery white substance concealed in their bottoms.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” said Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta. “Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

Approximately three pounds of the drug were recovered and tested positive for the narcotic.

The unidentified woman is now being turned over to Clayton County authorities for state prosecution.