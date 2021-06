FLORIDA (CBS) – The U.S. Navy just released footage of a full-ship shock trial that took place next to the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford… one of the biggest and largest aircraft carriers in the world.

In case you don’t know, a shock trial is when explosives are used to test a warship under conditions it might face in battle.

To give you an idea of how powerful the blast was, the United States Geological Survey recorded the explosion as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Florida.