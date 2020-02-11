VIDEO – 8 students injured in Ohio school bus crash

Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and left eight students injured.
A warning, these images are hard to watch.
The video shows the incident in Perry County on December 19th.
A crash reports says 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang.
It says he ran a red light and hit the bus.
It then went off the road and flipped on its side.
Thornton reportedly has a broken back.
Injuries to the kids and bus driver weren’t life-threatening.
Thornton was reportedly driving on a suspended license.