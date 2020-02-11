VIDEO – 8 students injured in Ohio school bus crash

Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and left eight students injured.

A warning, these images are hard to watch.

The video shows the incident in Perry County on December 19th.

A crash reports says 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang.

It says he ran a red light and hit the bus.

It then went off the road and flipped on its side.

Thornton reportedly has a broken back.

Injuries to the kids and bus driver weren’t life-threatening.

Thornton was reportedly driving on a suspended license.