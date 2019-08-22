VIRAL – Denver cop breakdances with 7-year-old

When 7-year-old Jayden Marquez threw down a breakdance move, he was not expecting what happened next.

“I was shocked,” said the boy.

Denver police officer Thanarat Phuvapaisalkij joined in the break dance battle that went down on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver.

It all started when a friend wanted to take a picture by the officers.

“He said, hey ask that cop if you can do a handplant,” explained Marquez. “And then I did it and he was like, here can you try this?”

“He did that freeze and I was like, oh ok, he dances a little bit,” said Phuvapaisalkij . “So I thought it would be cool if I threw down.”

Thanarat learned how to break dance 10 years ago and Jayden learned you never judge a book by it’s cover.

“I thought he was going to start dancing like, I didn’t know he could break dance,” said the boy.

But this encounter was so much more than two guys break dancing, just ask Jayden’s mom.

“We see a lot of negative things out there on the media about police,” explained Vanessa Marquez. “So this is something that makes you smile when you see a police officer getting friendly, dancing, just enjoying life.”

“I felt like you know, that little moment was big for me because sometimes you go into work and don’t always get the nice reactions from the public,” said Phuvapaisalkij . “One little moment like that really makes my day.”

The feeling was mutual. Jayden summed up his thoughts about police offiers. “I think they’re awesome…cool, fun.”