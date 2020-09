CHICAGO, IL (AP) – Chicago’s most traveled penguin pair are on the loose again.

Izzy and Darwin, a bonded pair of Magellanic penguins who live at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, have made another field trip.

This time, they ventured out to Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art to check out the museum’s common spaces and latest exhibit, ‘Just Connect.’

Aquarium handlers say the field trips provide exercise and variety to the penguins’ day.

Video: Shedd Aquarium