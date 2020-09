(CBS) – So what happens when a GoPro camera is dropped in the middle of a bunch of penguins?

These curious little penguins inspected a camera in their enclosure at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

The zoo shared last month, saying: “Our little penguins were very inquisitive when we recently dropped in our GoPro!”

Check out some of the birds giving it a bit of the penguin side-eye!

Video Courtesy Taronga Zoo Sydney