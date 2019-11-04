WATCH: Man pulled from tracks as train bears down

A California transit employee is hailed as a hero for rescuing a man who fell onto the tracks as a train was approaching the platform.

It was a dramatic rescue at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station.

An unidentified man was intoxicated and accidentally fell onto the tracks.

Rapid Transit employee John O’Connor grabbed the man and pulled him back onto the platform just in the nick of time.

O’Connor is a former train operator.

He has worked for BART for 24 years.

A passenger who witnessed the episode, posted a video on Twitter of the two men hugging afterward.

The incident happened after an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.