LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Halloween fast approaching, horror movie marathons are taking over people’s televisions and Netflix accounts.

But which menace of the silver screen is most beloved — or perhaps feared — by the Great Lakes State?

A report from GetWindstream says that Camp Crystal Lake’s resident murderer Jason Voorhees is the most searched by Michiganders.

Voorhees was a fairly common result for many Midwestern states.

Patrick Bateman, portrayed by Christian Bale in “American Psycho,” and Candyman, played by Tony Todd in the “Candyman” series, ranked among the most popular horror movie villains, according to web search results from across the country.

Last year, GetWindstream reported that Norman Bates, of “Psycho” fame, was the most-searched villain.