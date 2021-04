LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – Former Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am has decided to merge face masks and technology to make one of the world’s first smart masks called the XUPERMASK.

The musician teamed up with N95 manufacturer Honeywell to create the $299 face mask the features noise-canceling headphones.

The mask includes blue tooth connectivity, seven hours of battery life, and a magnetic earbud docking system.