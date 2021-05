LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – Will Smith is making waves after sharing a photo of himself looking a bit less toned than his fans might expect from his action star heyday.

He shared the image to announce he’s now on the verge of a full-on transformation and will be going back to being movie jacked.

He says he will document his journey for all to see on YouTube.

Smith has a few films lined up in pre-production — including sequels to action roles such as Bright 2 and Bad Boys 4.