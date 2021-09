ASHDOWN FOREST, England (CBS) – A cottage inspired by the home of Winnie-the-Pooh is now available for rent in England. officials say it was built to celebrate the character’s 95th anniversary.

The bear BNB cottage was designed by Kim Raymond who has been drawing the bear for more than 30 years. She says, she used details from the books and some of the original illustrations for the design.

Single-night stays in the cottage will be offered for $130 starting next week.