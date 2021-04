PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS) – A blurry video from a backyard has gone viral after a woman from Florida said that she believes a baby dinosaur ran through her yard.

Cristina Ryan said that the animal had a long tail and was jumping through her yard in the middle of the night.

When she showed the grainy black and white video to friends, some agreed with her and others said it could’ve even been a bird.

Officials say, it also could’ve been a dog or simply a large modern-day lizard.