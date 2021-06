LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS) – A Nevada bodybuilder crushed a world record when she used her thighs to smash three watermelons in under eight seconds.

Kortney Olson – the owner of Grrrl Clothing Athletic Wear was inspired to take on the record to celebrate the opening of her new store in Las Vegas.

Olson’s time also beat the male version of the record, which was set at 10.88 seconds.

She said she is preparing to teach a watermelon-crushing class in the future.