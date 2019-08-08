Woman drives through New Jersey tornado

A New Jersey woman says she believes she drove through the heart of a tornado that touched down there Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Springfield, a New Jersey town outside New York City.

New York weather officials tweeted Wednesday the tornado hit around 2:47 p.m. near Springfield Avenue and Route 22. The investigators determined the EF-0 reached windspeeds of about 70 miles per hour.

Severe thunderstorms once again ripped through parts of New Jersey and New York, leaving thousands without power and downed trees and power lines throughout neighborhoods.

The woman was not injured during her personal encounter with the twister.

According the the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the EF-0 tornado is considered a light tornado with winds between 65-85 miles per hour.

Last month, a tornado touched down in Mount Laurel. A few days later, another tornado also hit the southern New Jersey town. Tornados were also confirmed last month during storms in Deptford and Mullica Hill.