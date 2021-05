JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CBS) – In Missouri, one woman found quite the unusual object that you probably don’t want to find sticking out of your yard.

It happened over the weekend — and when she took a closer look — she discovered it was an old mortar from World War II.

Officials say the bomb was not a dud and authorities were able to remove the device and detonate it at a safe location.

It’s still unknown how the device got in the yard.