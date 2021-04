NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – If you thought paying a few hundred dollars for shoes is a lot, imagine paying one million dollars.

A pair of Yeezys once worn by Kanye West during the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008 is currently up for auction and is valued at that million-dollar price tag.

If sold for a million dollars, it would set a world record, beating out a pair of Air Jordan Ones which sold for more than $600,000.