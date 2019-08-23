YIKES! Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman’s ear

A story out of Kansas City could give you nightmares.

That’s where doctors found a brown recluse spider inside a woman’s ear.

“I woke up Tuesday morning hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear”

So Susie Torres went to a clinic where a medical assistant first checked her out.

Once it was out Torres, unsurprisingly had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

“Just why, where, what and how? I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body.”

Doctors then told Torres it was a brown recluse, a venomous spider.

Now Torres is taking some extra precautions when she goes to bed at night.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night because I did not have any ear plugs, I’m pretty terrified of the spiders.”

Bites from brown recluse spiders can result in fever, chills, increased sweating, nausea, and headaches.

