Dr. Aziza Askari has known Dr. Pelok since 2003, where they met at the U of M AEGD program. Having kept in contact since then, when Dr. Pelok presented the idea of creating a dental practice that is dedicated to delivering a personal and friendly approach to dental care, Dr. Askari jumped at the opportunity.

She is dedicated to meeting your individual needs with warmth and compassion and is eager to help you love every aspect of your smile. Dr. Askari loves her work and is passionate about providing the services her patients want and need to stay healthy. She enjoys helping people with TMJ disorder solutions, sleep apnea treatments, and migraine relief. Getting you – and keeping you – out of pain is her greatest reward.