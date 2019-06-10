Elegante Studios

Elegante Studio | Wigs, Cosmetics, Hats

325 N. Clippert Lansing, MI 48912

Toll Free: (866) 383-7568 Local: (517) 337-1212

http://elegantewigsandcosmetics.com/

If You Experience Hair Loss…

Hair loss can happen to anyone, at anytime.

The staff at Elegante Studio understands your problem

and has helped thousands of women with the solution of “INSTANT HAIR”.

First Step: Call your Insurance company to get your benefits for a Cranial Prosthesis.

Many insurance companies have very generous benefits for people who have medical hair loss.

We will gladly help you find “Alternative Hair” that is comfortable with your budget.

Second Step: Call for one of these complimentary Consults:

“Informational” Consult:

Designed for the person who is not ready to purchase, doing research , wants info on possible solutions to Hair Loss. 15-20 min.

“Ready to Purchase”Consult:

During this 1 hour session we will help you find the perfect style and color to give you more confidence as you deal with your Hair Challenges.

Our Staff will teach you to care for your “Alternative Hair” so you’ll always look your best.

Relax with the Confidence of knowing you have a solution BEFORE you need it.

When you shop at Elegante Studio, you’ll find a wonderful selection of over 1500 natural looking wigs and hairpieces that will accent anyone’s features beautifully.

Comfortable Wig Shopping

You’ll quickly see why our customers return to us again and again from all over mid-Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

It’s not just our 48 years of experience and large variety of on-display wigs, but it’s our warm, inviting atmosphere and our caring, considerate staff. You’ll love our large, well lit studio and our competitive prices. We have Private Rooms while trying on your new “hair”. We have a large parking lot and reserved parking right in front of the door!

Cosmetics

Elegante Cosmetics, our exclusive private line, offers products to meet every Skin Challenge. HYDRATING EXTREME LINE for Chemo Dry Skin issues. Book a Complimentary Skin Care or Makeup Lesson with a $25 purchase of Elegante Cosmetics.

Our Store Offers:

Wigs & Hairpieces

Wig Care Products



HeadWear: Turbans, Caps, Scarves, Hair Halos Fashion Hats for all occasions.

Hydrating Skin Care Products

(designed to lessen dryness

from medical treatments and aging)

No Sales Tax on Wigs with Physcian Perscription. 2% Discount with cash ($100 + purchase)

FREE WIG BANK FOR CANCER PATIENTS

Private Fitting Rooms

Reserved Parking at the Door