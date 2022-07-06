LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people with open murder for their role in a shooting on July 3.

Lansing police say 42-year-old Richard Simmons was shot and killed after an ‘altercation’ on the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.

Now, 41-year-old Jermine Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Melton have both been charged with open murder.

In addition, Davis is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a fire arm, and Melton is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Davis was issued no bond, while Melton got a $100,00 cash bond.

When the initial incident happened, police said a 37-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were also shot. It is unclear if that was Davis and Melton.

Police provided a picture of Melton, but said there is no current photo of Davis.