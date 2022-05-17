LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan court has stopped the enforcement of the state’s 1931 near total abortion ban, which could immediately go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Associated Press.

The controversial law has been a major point of contention ever since the Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade was leaked.

In 1931, laws were passed making several acts illegal in Michigan, like adultery, horse racing and abortion. Since the Roe v. Wade decision, the abortion ban has not been enforced, but it is still on the books and could take effect if Roe is overturned.

The law states anyone with intent to cause a miscarriage by using medicine, drugs, or any instrument, unless to preserve the woman’s life, shall be guilty of a felony, and in the case a pregnancy is terminated, the offense shall be deemed manslaughter.

“These laws will kill Black women. It will kill white women. It will kill Asian women. The people passing these laws know it, but they are going to do it anyway because they are not passing it to kill women, they’re passing it because they don’t care if it kills women,” said MSU Law Professor Mae Kuykendall.

Prior this announcement, numerous Republicans across the state have come out in support of the 1931 law and for Roe v. Wade to be overturned.

“We’ve worked to try to overturn it, we’ve been respectful. We’ve played within the rules and let the system work,” said Republican State Rep. TC Clements.

David Eggert, a reporter for the Associated Press, said it’s an early court win for Planned Parenthood, who has been fighting the nearly century-old law.