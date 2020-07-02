Emily Wahls – 6 News This Morning meteorologist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Wife, Momma, Cat Lady, Cyclist, Busy

Hometown: Port Huron, MI.

Other places I’ve lived: Mount Pleasant, MI.

I graduated from: Central Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology

I’ve been doing what I do for: 7 years — I started my career with WLNS in 2013

Most interesting assignment: Being featured in a Curious About Careers segment with WKAR

I’m passionate about: My daughter and my family

I can’t stop talking about: My baby girl

Other places you may have seen me: Riding my bike around Mid-Michigan (Share The Road!)

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Frances Park

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The small-big city feel

Fun fact: I have peddled thousands of miles on my bike in the last few years.

Where to connect with you: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: Facebook: WLNS EmilyWahls; Twitter: EmilyWahls; Instagram: emilywahls