LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gilbert Gottfried, an actor and comedian that is best known for his unique voice, has passed away at 67, his official Twitter confirmed.

Gottfried voiced Iago in Disney’s animated Aladdin film, Digit on PBS’ Cyber Chase, and even the Aflac duck.

He most recently portrayed God on the Adult Swim animated comedy Smiling Friends.

Gottfried died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, his family confirmed on social media.

Gottfried’s standup is known for its emphasis on topical standup and black comedy.

He leaves behind his wife, Dara Kravitz and two children.