LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Acting legend James Caan, known for his role in the Godfather and numerous other films, has passed away at the age of 82, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,”

Caan starred as ‘Sonny Corleone’ in The Godfather, as well as roles in Brian’s Song, Elf, and much more.

According to IMDb, Caan has 137 acting credits.

Caan also has connections to the mid-Michigan area. He spent time studying at Michigan State University, and even sent out a tweet supporting the Spartans ahead of their game with the Michigan Wolverines in 2021.