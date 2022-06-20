A still from “The Rookie” shows Tyler Sanders. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) TYLER SANDERS, TIMOTHY BUSFIELD (DIRECTOR)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Eighteen-year-old actor Tyler Sanders has died, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

Known for appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Rookie,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” Sanders was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home Thursday, TMZ reported. He was declared dead at that time, and authorities did not suspect foul play.

A representative for Sanders told Fox News an investigation into the death is ongoing.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” the family’s representative told Fox.

Sanders reportedly started acting at age 10, with his first credit appearing on IMDB in 2015. The actor was nominated for an Emmy for his work on the Amazon Prime series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”