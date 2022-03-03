LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining eight other Attorneys general in investigating the video-sharing platform TikTok.

The investigation pertains to the promotion of the social media platform to children and young adults, examining if TikTok is aware of the harms that the application may have on younger users.

FILE – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

Nessel and others are determining if the company has violated state consumer protection laws, putting the public at risk.

“Recent reports on social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people raise serious questions among attorneys general across the nation. Ultimately, we are concerned about protecting our youth,” Nessel said. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this investigation. Given this is an ongoing investigation, I will not be discussing any details beyond this announcement.”

Additionally, tactics used by TikTok that are intended to boost younger users’ engagement time on the app will be looked into.