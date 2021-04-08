At the Box Office: A look at the newest movies

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Looking to escape the rain this weekend? 6 News’ Dean Richards is here for you with the latest films and shows you can curl up on the couch with.

First up is Thunder Force, an sci-fi action comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

The duo play middle-aged women who obtain superpowers from a mysterious serum. The two use their newfound powers to fight crime in their hometown of Chicago, but their inexperience leads to unexpected hijinks as a new super-powered villain appears.

McCarthy and Spencer are the highlight of the film, said Richards, as the duo are real-life friends.

Their chemistry is held back by jokes that feel forced and “like speed bumps” and a lack of any real Chicago locations. said Richards, who gives the movie a Dean’s List C+.

It’s streaming on Neftlix.

The limited series Them on Amazon Prime follows the history of terrorism in America.

The first episode follows a Black family in the 1950s who relocates to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood.

For this week’s documentary, Richards chose Diana: The Interview That Shook the World. The documentary takes a detailed look at the princess’ 1995 interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir.

It follows the crumbling marriage of Diana and Prince Charles and what it was like to be in the royal family,

“If you watched Meghan and Harry, you’ll want to catch this one,” said Richards.

It premiers April 11 on Netflix.