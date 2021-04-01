At the Movies: A look at the newest movies hitting the screens

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from “Godzilla vs. Kong.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gone are the days of rubber suits and cheesy effects from the 1962 Godzilla vs King Kong, 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong gives audiences an up-close look at the two film titans’ epic theatrical clash.

The reason behind the fights and the stories of human greed and world domination with the human characters are mostly filler for the epic monster fights, and that’s okay, as the battles are spectacular.

Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in the Monsterverse franchise, and the third chronologically. Fans new to the series may be slightly confused with some of the lingo and backstory, but it doesn’t really matter as the kaiju battles take center stage.

Godzilla vs Kong is available in theaters and on HBO Max until April 31.

WLNS’ movie reviewer Dean Richards gives the monster battle a Dean’s List B+.

The British spy thriller Six Minutes to Midnight starring and co-written by Eddie Izzard.

Izzard plays a teacher at an all-girls school in Britain just before World War 2 where the evil headmistress is battling for the minds of the younger German girls.

Richards describes the film as almost “Hitchcockian,” giving it a Dean’s List C+.

It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

New on Netflix is the father/son drama Concrete Cowboy, set around the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, Philidelphia’s last remaining horse stable.

It’s the story of a troubled teenager who is sent by his mother to live in a cowboy centric world with his estranged father, who isn’t exactly welcoming.

It seems like a typical fish out of water story, but the main character, along with the audience, learns about the history of Black cowboys.

“It’s a touching Dean’s List B.”

For the Easter weekend, Richards recommends the 2018 version of Jesus Christ: Superstar, starring John Legend.

It’s a high-powered rock version of the musical, which was then turned into a movie-musical in 1973.

Both the John Legend and 1973 versions are on Amazon Prime Video.