At the Movies: The newest movies hitting the screens

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News movie reviewer Dean Richards is here for you with his thoughts on the latest movies hitting streaming services and theaters this weekend.

Move over John Wick and Liam Neeson, there’s a new old guy wreacking havoc.

Nobody, an action thriller starring Better Call Saul’s lead Bob Odenkirk.

Odenkirk plays a milquetoast father and husband who must fight to save his family.

It’s a classic revenge story, but the plot isn’t the main focus.

This popcorn flick is filled with gunfire, explosions and choreographed fight scenes.

“If the movie took itself too seriously it’d be pretentious… the light tone is just what this popcorn movie needed,” said Richards. “Sometimes plain fun is just what you need.”

Richards rated the film a B+.

A Week Away is a Christian teen musical, where a troubled teenager is sent to a Christian summer camp where he finds love, friendship and acceptance. It’s available on Netflix.

Tina is the long-awaited documentary that takes a deep dive into the legendary Tina Turner.

“It’s one of the best, most detailed looks into the more than turbulent life of the multi-Grammy winner,” said Richards.

The documentary is chock full of never before seen footage, recordings, images and interviews.

Turner herself gives a no-holds barred interview.

The musical legend calls this movie her “goodbye and thank you” to fans, “But we should be the ones thanking her,” said Richards.

“It’s a must see,” said Richards.

It premieres on HBO and HBO Max on March 27.