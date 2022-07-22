JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Friday and continuing throughout all weekend, the Jackson area will be seeing loads of balloons in the sky.

The city’s 37th annual Hot Air Jubilee is set to kick off Friday at Ella Sharp Park located at 2800 Fourth St. The jubilee will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24.

This event has been going on for over 30 years bringing in a wide range of activities and excitement for all of the community to enjoy.

The Hot Air Jubilee came to life in 1983, with an effort to provide affordable quality family-friendly entertainment, featuring the beauty, color and excitement of hot air balloons.

The first balloon flight of the fun filled weekend is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Admission and parking are free, but some activities may cost as there will be multiple vendors participating.

There will also be a wide variety of live entertainment, food, shows and much more.

The schedule of events may change depending on weather.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, July 22

6:30 – 7:00am – Good Morning Jackson Launch (Location TBD)

4:00 pm – Festival Opens – Entertainment Tent, Helicopter Rides, Food Vendors, Sponsor Tents and Official Jubilee Merchandise

4:00 – 9:30 – Live Music Sponsored by Phelps Towing Kung Fu Diesel Blue Tuesday Jack Pine Savages

7:00 pm – Evening Launch @Ella Sharp Park

Dusk – Night Glow @Ella Sharp Park Sponsored by: Consumers Energy



Saturday, July 23

7:00 am – Morning Launch (Location TBD)

3:00 pm – Hot Rods and Hot Air Car Show Monster Trucks (sponsored by Monster Motors), Model T Rides, Steam Engine Demonstrations and the Famous Banana Car

4:00 pm – Festival Opens – Entertainment Tent, Helicopter Rides, Food Vendors, Sponsor Tents and Official Jubilee Merchandise

4:00-5:00 pm – Pilot Meet-and-Greet at Launch Field

4:00 – 8:00 pm – Kids Kingdom

4:00 – 9:30 pm – Live Music Mark Arshak Band Medusa Thirsty Perch

7:00 pm – Evening Balloon Launch @Ella Sharp Park

Dusk – Night Glow @Ella Sharp Park

Sunday, July 24