Best Christmas decorations sales happening now

Regardless of how you like to decorate for Christmas, now is the perfect time to find awesome deals on decorative items you’ll love.

Can I start buying Christmas decorations?

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without decorations. They brighten up a home’s exterior and make the interior cozy and festive. If you are in the holiday spirit and can’t wait to start decorating, the good news is that many merchants are already offering discounts on beautiful holiday decorations.

Putting up trees, hanging lights, placing wreaths and more — there are all kinds of ways to deck the halls. Whether you are simply looking for the perfect faux Christmas tree or want to compete with your neighbors for the best holiday light show, you’ll want to know the best deals on Christmas decorations.

Considerations for choosing Christmas decorations

In addition to saving money when you shop early sales on Christmas decorations, there’s another good reason for buying now. Many merchants across the country are reporting shortages of holiday decorations because of this year’s supply chain problems, so it’s a great idea to take advantage of today’s deals.

Below are considerations for selecting decorations to match any decorating style:

How much space do you have? Whether you have a sprawling home or small apartment, there are decorations available to give it just the right touch of holiday cheer.

Types of Christmas decorations

There are numerous types of Christmas decorations. Here’s a list of some must-haves that are on just about every Christmas lovers’ list:

Trees

The artificial Christmas tree is arguably the most popular type of Christmas decoration. Trees come in different styles and sizes, and some models are so realistic that they are difficult to distinguish from real evergreens.

Lights

Standard string Christmas lights are the most popular and come in different shapes, colors and lengths. Curtain, net and projector lights are also available. Lights are great for decorating inside and outside, but be sure to check if the type you choose is intended for indoor or outdoor use before you buy.

Inflatables

Christmas inflatables have been growing in popularity over the years. These fan-powered decorations are available in numerous holiday characters, and most are designed to be placed outdoors.

Garland

Garlands come in strands and are quite versatile. You can string them on a tree, doorway, railings and more. Natural-looking pine-like garlands and shiny tinsel garlands are some of the most popular options for Christmas decorating.

Wreaths

Wreaths with a Christmas theme often feature pine, holly, ribbons, ornaments and other holiday items. They are great for adorning doors and windows, indoors as well as outdoors.

Nativity scene sets

It’s a tradition in many households to display the story of the birth of Christ in the form of a Nativity scene. Sets vary, but most include baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, the Wise Men and several farm animals.

Miscellaneous

Other items you may want to add to your festive decor include Christmas tree ornaments, tinsel, stockings, angels, candles and Santa Claus, reindeer and snowmen figures.

The best Christmas decorations that are on sale now

National Tree Company 9-Foot Dunhill Fir Tree with Lights

The Dunhill fir by National Tree Company is a customer favorite for its full branches and realistic appearance. This impressive model is nine feet in height and has hassle-free LED lights.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Christmas Wreath Personalized Christmas Stocking

The owner of this Christmas stocking will be proud to hang it each season, thanks to the festive graphics and personalized design. It comes in a choice of several colors to match different types of holiday decor.

Sold by 1800flowers.com

The Holiday Aisle 30-Piece Ball Ornament Set

This ornament set includes 30 pieces with a classic ball design in festive colors and shimmery finishes. It’s an affordable choice that’s perfect for decorating small to midsized trees on a budget.

Sold by Wayfair

Alpine Corporation Outdoor/Indoor Reindeer with Lights

An eye-catching lighted reindeer that makes a nice addition to outdoor Christmas decor. It’s adorned with 50 halogen lights that produce a soft, appealing glow. Stakes are included to keep it secure in inclement weather conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Kurt Adler 11-Piece Nativity Set

Kurt Adler pieces have nice detailing, which is what makes this Nativity set so special. It comes with a classic design with a stable and 11 traditional figures.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

St. Nicholas Square 2-Foot Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree

Whether you have a small space to decorate or are looking for an accent piece, this 2-foot tree is a good choice. Flocked branches and battery-powered lights give it a wintry appearance.

Sold by Kohl’s

GOOSH 5-Foot Santa Claus Inflatable

With a sweet smiling face and colorful 5-foot design, this inflatable Santa is sure to capture attention. It comes with a bag for storage.

Sold by Amazon

Merry Christmas Wreath

This pretty wreath is handmade with bulbs, bows and a Merry Christmas message. It makes the perfect focal point for your entryway into your holiday home.

Sold by Etsy

Holiday Pride 100-Count Ultra Bright Clear White Lights

When it comes to decorating for Christmas, you can’t go wrong with classic clear lights. This strand includes 100 flashing and steady-burning bulbs and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

