SANDUSKY, Ohio, (WLNS) — Cedar Point, the amusement park that’s home to the Top Thrill Dragster, plans to hire approximately 6,500 seasonal associates as it gears up to open for the 2022 season.

Seasonal associates will be paid $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

There is openings available in all park areas.

Current Job Opportunities

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

You can view the full list of available seasonal and full-time positions here: cedarpoint.com/jobs.

The park also intends to hire several full-time positions for management and operations roles across many different areas in the park, including maintenance, food and beverage, IT and more.

Cedar Point is willing to cooperate with potential job candidates’ schedule’s.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job. On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.” Carrie Boldman, Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point

The amusement park offers benefits for its associates including discounts, reward and recognition programs, and exclusive events.

If you love thrills, Cedar Point offers its associates free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Associates can also utilize the Sandusky Transit System for free. This provides transportation to and from the park, as well as around the Sandusky area.

If you don’t live nearby the park, on-site housing is available for eligible associates.

Potential candidates are encouraged to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring.

Cedar Point’s opening day for the 2022 season will be on Saturday, May 7.