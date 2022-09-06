GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cedar Point has announced that Top Thrill Dragster, one of the amusement park’s most popular rides, will be retired.

The park made the announcement Tuesday with minimal details, saying ownership would share more information in the future.

“After 18 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired,” park officials said in a news release. “However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.”

The roller coaster has been closed since August 2021 when a metal plate broke off and hit a woman in the head, causing serious injuries. An investigation found that Cedar Point did not violate any laws or rules but had an extensive list of repairs that must be made before reopening the ride.

The 2021 incident wasn’t the only major incident involving the Top Thrill Dragster. According to Theme Park Tourist, four riders sustained minor injuries in 2014 when they were hit by debris. Two riders were also hurt after being hit with a detached cable in 2016.

Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003 to much fanfare. The hydraulic launch sent riders from 0 to 120 mph in less than four seconds, climbing a 420-foot hill before plummeting back to the ground.