CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves speaks in the press room after winning awards for female vocalist of the year and music video of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Single of the Year

WINNER: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

Album of the Year

WINNER: GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

Female Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year

WINNER: Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year

WINNER: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

