Michigan couple puts up thousands of lights for their Halloween display

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — A couple from Haslett wasn’t shy when it came to decorating for Halloween this year.

The couple’s quick trip to get a few decorations transformed into a full fledged outing, including going to Home Depot at 3:00 a.m. in Grand Rapids. They also once drove four hours to Ohio to get a Hurst.

The couple put thousands of lights outside of their house and they welcome people to walk through the display.

The couple told 6 News, the setup for Halloween is nothing compared to what they do for Christmas.

On Monday, when Halloween has passed, the couple plans on taking the decorations down immediately and beginning on building their Christmas display.

Last year they estimated 17,000 visitors came to experience the display. They also said they gave away over 3,000 M&M candy canes.

The couple is welcoming those to come and enjoy their setup at 177 Damon Rd. Haslett, Mich.