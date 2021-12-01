Delhi Township hosts their annual tree lighting ceremony

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Delhi Township is ringing in the holiday season today with their annual tree lighting ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Gardens at 6:30 p.m.

Families will have the chance to see Santa Claus, enjoy the scenic view of all the lights and devour free snacks at the Holt Farmers’ Market open house.

Children have the opportunity to drop off their Christmas lists to Santa in the North Pole mailbox. Those who include a return address will receive a letter back from Santa himself.

The event is put on in hopes to kick off the season right, bring in some holiday cheer and fill people’s hearts with joy. Delhi Township is welcoming the community and anyone else to come.

The address is: Veterans Memorial Gardens, 2074 N. Aurelius Road, Holt, MI 48842