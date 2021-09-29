Doubleheader kicks off MIS 2022 NASCAR race weekend

Kyle Larson (5) leads Josh Bilicki (52) through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan International Speedway (MIS) will host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series doubleheader next year to open the track’s NASCAR race weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, The NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health System 200 will take place. This is the day before the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400.

This is the first time the two series have been scheduled to run a doubleheader at MIS and the first Saturday race for ARCA at the two-mile track since 2004.

The full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the Saturday doubleheader will go on sale in the near future. Tickets for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Campsites are available beginning at $130.

NASCAR tickets can be purchased by phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view all three 2022 NASCAR national series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.