Frozen tickets are on sale beginning today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning, the Wharton Center in East Lansing will begin selling tickets for the hit Broadway musical Disney’s Frozen.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Randall Fields at 517-884-3130.

VIP ticket packages, which include primary seat locations and a VIP fan pack, are also available.

The new musical will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6, 2022.

In East Lansing, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The musical will feature the songs fans know and love to sing along to from the original Oscar-winning film. There will also be a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters.

Audience members can also expect scenic costume designs by an award winning creative team and numerous special effects.

By the end of 2021, there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg.