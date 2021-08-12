Jamie Spears to stepdown as Britney’s conservator, TMZ reports

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears is welcoming public scrutiny of the court conservatorship that has allowed her father to control her life and money for 12 years. In a court filing Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Spears objected to her father’s motion to seal a recent filing in the case. Spears says the public ought to see what moves her father and the court are making in her supposed interest. (AP Photo)

Jamie Spears is stepping down as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, TMZ is reporting.

The entertainment news company says they’ve learned that Jamie said he will step down in new legal documents and wants to do it in an orderly fashion.

TMZ says Jamie’s lawyer said in a legal document “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

However, the tone quickly changed.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The saga has reportedly been going on for years, with Britney wanting to take back control of her financial life.

TMZ says they contacted Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who said “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”