Largest ever movie auction now complete with famous props going for big money

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – The nation’s largest movie auction is complete and over the last three days, buyers around the nation bought 1,300 items from films.

Among the last items to be sold included an original script from Star Wars a New Hope for $9,000, Michael Keaton’s Batman suit for 13,000, Harrison Ford’s Fedora from India Jones sold for $300,000, Marty McFlys’ shoes from Back to the Future for $9,000, Harry Potters glasses for $55,000, and the ghost face mask from the movie Scream for $13,000.