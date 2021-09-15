Livingston County Sheriff’s Office shares tips for Luke Bryan concert Saturday

Fowlerville, Mich. (WLNS) — This Saturday, Sept. 18, country singer Luke Bryan will hit the stage in Fowlerville as part of his farm tour.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $56 in advance or $70 at the gate. Parking is $5 in advance and $20 the day of.

As concertgoers get ready for the fun evening, the Livingston County Sherriff’s Office want’s to remind people of a few things not to bring to the parking area or concert grounds.

Luke Bryan concert no go’s

The following items are not allowed in these areas: backpacks, fireworks, animals, large umbrella’s, footballs, frisbee’s, hula hoops, glass containers, golf carts, UTV’s, ATV’s, weapon’s, video camera’s, or professional lens.

Coolers and outside food and drink are allowed in the parking area, but not the concert grounds.

The money raised from the concerts will go to kids who live in rural areas to earn scholarships and attend college.