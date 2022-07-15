LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s summer time, which means many of us are spending the days outdoors, and looking for quick easy meals to eat.

At 6 News, we want to help you with some ideas which include both healthy meals, and some sweet treats. We also have tips on how to make classics like a sandwich just a little bit more healthy.

Here are some delicious summer recipe’s to try from Martha Dixon’s (Former 6 Newscaster) cookbook from many moons ago:

Special Country House Sandwich:

Pineapple Grape Slaw:

Stuffed Zucchini:

Thousand Island Dressing:

Country House Butterscotch Brownies:

Major foods to remember to include in your diet include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein.

“Remember, plant-based things are good, but some do not have the same nutritional properties as animal’s milk and soy beverages,” Registered Dietitian Sarah Smith said. “Protein recommendations include seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, legumes (beans, peas, and lentils), soy products, nuts, and seeds.”