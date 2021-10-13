Mayor Andy Schor Announces 2021 Halloween Activities

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Mayor Andy Schor announced that official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing are on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City of Lansing will host several Halloween activities to celebrate the spooky holiday.

The City of Lansing will be taking several safety precautions when conducting these events.

Halloween Activities Schedule:

Halloween Family Fun Run:

The Halloween Family Fun Run will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Schmidt Community Center.

You and your family have the opportunity to participate in a fun run along a stroller-friendly trail to Davis Park. Costumes are encouraged. There will be several activities to partake in such as a bounce house, pumpkin decorating and more. There will also be a plentiful amount of candy to devour.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, please visit www.parksonline.lansingmi.gov.

Drive-Thru Halloween

Drive thru Halloween will be Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Frances Park (2701 Moores River Dr.).

The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department will be putting on the event and it involves trick-or-treating.

Vendors will be set up and give out candy as well as other resources as you and your family drive by. Traffic will be directed one way on the driving route.

Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru

Trunk-or-treat will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Ops. Center (5815 Wise Rd.)

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) and Lansing Fire Department (LFD) will be hosting the Drive-Thru. LPD and LFD staff will be handing out bags of candy.

Characters from the “League of Enchantment” will also be there.

Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. (2500 S. Washington Ave.)

You can join the City Clerk’s Office for Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating where there will be food trucks, music and giveaways.

People can also register to vote, vote early or drop off their ballots during the event. Early voting and voter registration will be happening on the following days and times:

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

City of Lansing Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Parents

When in large crowds, consider socially distancing if you can.

If you’re not vaccinated and are in a highly crowded area, consider wearing a mask, however, masks are not required.

Consider sanitizing your hands when out and washing your hands when you’re done trick-or-treating.

Tips for Homeowners: