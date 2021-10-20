MDHHS provides tips to keep people safe and able to enjoy Halloween

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering tips and tricks to keep people safe, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween this year.

These tips include: getting the COVID-19 vaccine, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask that covers both the mouth and nose, washing hands often or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” said Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive. “There are still ways to celebrate safely.”

MDHHS also recommends adults and children ages six months and over to get the flu vaccine. MDHHS says it’s safe to get both your Flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Other tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Talk with children about Halloween safety and expectations.

Stay outdoors for activities, particularly if participants are not vaccinated.

Trick or treat in small groups.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

If indoors or in crowded outdoor settings, wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose (a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask).

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Tips for those distributing candy: